Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Director Sells 345 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) Director Aparna Bawa sold 345 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total value of $100,108.65. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,135,361.03. This represents a 4.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Aparna Bawa sold 536 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $150,080.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $149,850.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Aparna Bawa sold 377 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $99,905.00.

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Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded down $1.38 on Monday, reaching $286.40. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,850,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,546,942. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $228.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.69. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.57 and a 1 year high of $302.95. The company has a market capitalization of $233.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks's revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a "neutral" rating to a "reduce" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $340.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $306.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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