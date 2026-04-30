Insider Selling: Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH - Get Free Report) Director Douglas Hajek sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $431,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,709.97. This represents a 28.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Pathward Financial Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.84. The stock had a trading volume of 206,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,217. The business's 50 day moving average is $91.96 and its 200-day moving average is $81.49. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.74. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $101.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.35. The firm had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.04 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business's revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-9.050 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Pathward Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CASH shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $107.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pathward Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Seros Financial LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $481,003,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,437,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Pathward Financial by 44.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,049,836 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $77,698,000 after purchasing an additional 323,785 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Pathward Financial by 371.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 295,999 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $21,016,000 after purchasing an additional 233,177 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Pathward Financial by 62.0% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 348,590 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $25,799,000 after purchasing an additional 133,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company's stock.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial NASDAQ: CASH is a U.S.-based financial services company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pathward Bank. The company provides a range of banking and payment solutions designed for consumers, small businesses, community banks and fintech partners. Core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, debit and prepaid card programs, digital banking platforms and treasury management services.

Through its banking charter, Pathward Financial delivers customizable payment solutions, including prepaid cards, payroll cards and benefit disbursement programs.

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