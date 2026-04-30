Insider Selling: Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) CEO Sells 7,040 Shares of Stock

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC - Get Free Report) CEO Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $371,430.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 74,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,337.60. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jack Bendheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 28th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $393,606.40.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $382,201.60.

On Thursday, April 16th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $384,665.60.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $415,923.20.

On Thursday, March 19th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $369,740.80.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Jack Bendheim sold 10,560 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $556,300.80.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Jack Bendheim sold 5,280 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $272,764.80.

On Friday, March 13th, Jack Bendheim sold 5,280 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $258,244.80.

On Thursday, February 26th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $378,259.20.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $361,644.80.

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Phibro Animal Health Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.18. The company's stock had a trading volume of 295,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,713. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business's 50 day moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.10. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 38.28% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm had revenue of $373.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.64 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Phibro Animal Health's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised Phibro Animal Health from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price objective on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $42.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAHC

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation NASDAQ: PAHC is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro's portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

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