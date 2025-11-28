Insider Selling: Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells 1,033 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI - Get Free Report) VP Gagan Jain sold 1,033 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $34,915.40. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $581,765.60. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gagan Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 4th, Gagan Jain sold 111 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $4,464.42.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Gagan Jain sold 456 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $18,892.08.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

POWI traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.54. 89,435 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,153. The company's fifty day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 7.59%.The company had revenue of $118.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Power Integrations has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Power Integrations's payout ratio is presently 270.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on Power Integrations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Power Integrations from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 57.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 410,797 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $16,518,000 after buying an additional 150,152 shares during the period. Westerly Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 140.0% during the third quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1,174.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 90,853 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 83,723 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Power Integrations by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 112,758 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 51,173 shares in the last quarter.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

