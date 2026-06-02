Insider Selling: Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells 6,860 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI - Get Free Report) VP Sunil Gupta sold 6,860 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $573,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 64,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,386,590.93. This trade represents a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sunil Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Sunil Gupta sold 15,894 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,306,168.92.

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Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.91. The company had a trading volume of 990,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,584. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.34, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.54. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.47.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.75 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 3.72%.Power Integrations's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Power Integrations's dividend payout ratio is currently 286.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 576.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 77.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 849 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,074 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 125.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $64.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Power Integrations

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company's products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm's product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

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