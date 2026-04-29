Insider Selling: RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) CFO Sells 4,734 Shares of Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT - Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Miller sold 4,734 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $151,488.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 439,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,050,112. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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RCM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RCM Technologies stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $31.40. The company had a trading volume of 51,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,127. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $220.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCMT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research raised RCM Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of RCM Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark raised their target price on RCM Technologies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised RCM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $36.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RCM Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCM Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 279,889 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in RCM Technologies by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,231 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 74,760 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP increased its stake in RCM Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP now owns 139,859 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RCM Technologies by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,078 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 38,872 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RCM Technologies by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,382 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 53,094 shares in the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: RCMT is an information technology consulting firm that specializes in delivering secure, enterprise-level technology solutions. The company's core offerings include IT infrastructure design and integration, data center modernization, cloud migration and management, cybersecurity services, and digital collaboration platforms. RCM Technologies serves clients across federal and commercial markets, tailoring its services to meet the strict security and compliance requirements of government agencies as well as the performance and scalability needs of private-sector organizations.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Dresher, Pennsylvania, RCM Technologies has built a reputation for end-to-end project delivery, from initial assessment and design through implementation and ongoing managed support.

Further Reading

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