Insider Selling: Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Sells 4 Shares of Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO - Get Free Report) insider Peter Cunningham sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,640, for a total transaction of £265.60.

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Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

RIO stock traded up GBX 130 during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 6,903. 2,747,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,872,379. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,344.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 8,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.79. The company has a market capitalization of £112.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,434.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,108.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 8,280 to GBX 8,250 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 8,500 price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Shore Capital Group lowered their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 7,400 to GBX 6,900 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 7,400 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 8,200 to GBX 8,100 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of GBX 7,645.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rio Tinto Group

About Rio Tinto Group

We operate in 35 countries where our 60,000 employees are working to find better ways to provide the materials the world needs. Our portfolio includes iron ore, copper, aluminium and a range of other minerals and materials needed for people, communities and nations to grow and prosper, and for the world to cut carbon emissions to net zero. We continuously search for new projects that can support the energy transition, currently exploring for 7 commodities in 17 countries. We have more than 150 years of mining and processing experience guiding our work.

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