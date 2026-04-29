Insider Selling: Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) COO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) COO Mattias Stetz sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $1,372,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Mattias Stetz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $481,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $441,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Mattias Stetz sold 11,892 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $240,456.24.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Mattias Stetz sold 3,398 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $68,707.56.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Mattias Stetz sold 29,725 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $596,580.75.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Mattias Stetz sold 8,493 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $170,454.51.

On Monday, March 2nd, Mattias Stetz sold 28,383 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $567,943.83.

On Monday, March 2nd, Mattias Stetz sold 28,109 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $558,806.92.

On Monday, February 2nd, Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $353,400.00.

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Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

NYSE RSI traded up $4.01 on Wednesday, reaching $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,403,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,934. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.33. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.76 million. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.94%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSI. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,232,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,822,279 shares of the company's stock worth $180,680,000 after buying an additional 107,671 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 12.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,341,739 shares of the company's stock worth $27,479,000 after buying an additional 149,918 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 11.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 825,244 shares of the company's stock worth $16,901,000 after buying an additional 82,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,012,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSI

Rush Street Interactive News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rush Street Interactive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results materially beat expectations — EPS $0.14 vs. $0.12 consensus and revenue $370.4M (up 41% YoY) with record quarterly net income and adjusted EBITDA, signaling improving profitability. Press Release

Q1 results materially beat expectations — EPS $0.14 vs. $0.12 consensus and revenue $370.4M (up 41% YoY) with record quarterly net income and adjusted EBITDA, signaling improving profitability. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full‑year 2026 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance (updated FY guidance above consensus), providing a clear growth/earnings beat and driving upward revisions. Guidance Release

Management raised full‑year 2026 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance (updated FY guidance above consensus), providing a clear growth/earnings beat and driving upward revisions. Positive Sentiment: Analysts responded with price‑target and rating upgrades (Needham to $33, Buy; Wells Fargo to $29, Overweight), increasing buy-side support and signaling upside vs. prior expectations. Benzinga The Fly

Analysts responded with price‑target and rating upgrades (Needham to $33, Buy; Wells Fargo to $29, Overweight), increasing buy-side support and signaling upside vs. prior expectations. Positive Sentiment: Operational highlights: record MAU growth in North American online casino markets (62% month‑over‑month growth reported in release), supporting revenue momentum and LTV potential. Operational Details

Operational highlights: record MAU growth in North American online casino markets (62% month‑over‑month growth reported in release), supporting revenue momentum and LTV potential. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for those who want management detail on user growth, margins and guidance assumptions. Earnings Transcript

Earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for those who want management detail on user growth, margins and guidance assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and expectations: the shares are trading at a premium (high P/E), so continued execution and confirmation of raised guidance will be needed to sustain gains; monitor upcoming quarters and any regulatory news.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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