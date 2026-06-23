Insider Selling: SEA (NYSE:SE) COO Sells 10,000 Shares

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.70, for a total transaction of $897,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 620,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,000. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gang Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $915,700.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $872,600.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total transaction of $837,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $825,100.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $843,300.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $872,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $904,700.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $961,600.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $894,700.00.

Get SEA alerts: Sign Up

SEA Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of SE stock opened at $89.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.40. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $77.05 and a 12-month high of $199.30. The firm has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. SEA had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.12%. SEA's revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SE shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 target price on shares of SEA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on SE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in SEA by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,886,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $515,894,000 after acquiring an additional 521,782 shares during the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd increased its stake in SEA by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $95,678,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in SEA by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,791,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $228,549,000 after purchasing an additional 350,840 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,282,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 718,949 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $83,750,000 after purchasing an additional 175,746 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SEA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SEA wasn't on the list.

While SEA currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here