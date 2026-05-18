Insider Selling: SEA (NYSE:SE) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $886,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 290,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,694,000. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gang Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $946,100.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.78, for a total value of $867,800.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $836,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $883,900.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $857,500.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total value of $861,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $833,200.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total value of $859,200.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $845,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $859,900.00.

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SEA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $88.13 on Monday. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $199.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.41%.SEA's revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SEA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 199 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,098 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company's stock.

More SEA News

Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sea reported strong Q1 2026 results, with revenue up 46.6% year over year to $7.1 billion and adjusted EBITDA reaching $1.0 billion, showing broad strength across Shopee, Garena, and financial services. Sea Limited (SE) Reports 46.6% Revenue Growth to $7.1B and $1B Adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2026

Sea reported strong Q1 2026 results, with revenue up 46.6% year over year to $7.1 billion and adjusted EBITDA reaching $1.0 billion, showing broad strength across Shopee, Garena, and financial services. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan reiterated an Overweight rating on Sea Limited and set a new $163 price target, signaling continued analyst confidence in meaningful upside from current levels. SEA NYSE: SE Given New $163.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan reiterated an Overweight rating on Sea Limited and set a new $163 price target, signaling continued analyst confidence in meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also focused on Sea’s Q1 earnings presentation and call materials for additional detail on margin trends, growth drivers, and guidance after the report. Sea Limited 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

Investors are also focused on Sea’s Q1 earnings presentation and call materials for additional detail on margin trends, growth drivers, and guidance after the report. Negative Sentiment: Despite strong sales growth, Sea missed analyst EPS expectations in Q1, which may temper enthusiasm as investors focus on profitability and cost discipline.

Despite strong sales growth, Sea missed analyst EPS expectations in Q1, which may temper enthusiasm as investors focus on profitability and cost discipline. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by Sea executives, including COO Gang Ye and other insiders, could add some near-term caution even though the share sales were relatively small.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price target on SEA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEA

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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