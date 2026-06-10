Insider Selling: SEA (NYSE:SE) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $843,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 140,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,806,200. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gang Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $872,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $904,700.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $961,600.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $894,700.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $878,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $863,500.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $881,100.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $886,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $946,100.00.

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SEA Stock Performance

NYSE:SE opened at $84.90 on Wednesday. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $77.05 and a 12-month high of $199.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.42.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). SEA had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.41%.The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SE

Institutional Trading of SEA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 7.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 144,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $25,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 22.1% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,886,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $515,894,000 after purchasing an additional 521,782 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,791,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $228,549,000 after purchasing an additional 350,840 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 22,015 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company's stock.

About SEA

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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