Insider Selling: SEA (NYSE:SE) COO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) COO Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $2,017,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 540,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,480,600. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gang Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $926,300.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $895,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total transaction of $928,000.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.70, for a total transaction of $897,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $915,700.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $872,600.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total transaction of $837,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $825,100.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $843,300.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $872,100.00.

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SEA Price Performance

SEA stock opened at $102.72 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $89.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.30. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $77.05 and a 12 month high of $199.30. The company has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). SEA had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.41%.The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SE. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,886,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $515,894,000 after purchasing an additional 521,782 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of SEA by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,791,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $228,549,000 after buying an additional 350,840 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 5.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,642,304 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $135,999,000 after buying an additional 88,431 shares during the period. Charles Lim Capital Ltd grew its position in SEA by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $95,678,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in SEA by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 718,949 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $83,750,000 after buying an additional 175,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company's stock.

About SEA

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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