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Insider Selling: SEA (NYSE:SE) COO Sells $926,300.00 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 1, 2026
SEA logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Sea Limited COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares on June 29 at an average price of $92.63, generating about $926,300. After the sale, he still held 570,000 shares valued at roughly $52.8 million.
  • This was part of a series of recent insider sales by Ye, who has repeatedly sold 10,000 shares in multiple transactions throughout June.
  • Sea Limited shares were up 3.0% to $95.72, while the company recently reported revenue that beat expectations but earnings that missed analysts’ forecasts.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $926,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 570,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,799,100. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gang Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 26th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $895,800.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 24th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total transaction of $928,000.00.
  • On Monday, June 22nd, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.70, for a total transaction of $897,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 17th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $915,700.00.
  • On Monday, June 15th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $872,600.00.
  • On Friday, June 12th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total transaction of $837,600.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 10th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $825,100.00.
  • On Monday, June 8th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $843,300.00.
  • On Friday, June 5th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $872,100.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 3rd, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $904,700.00.

SEA Stock Up 3.0%

SEA stock opened at $95.72 on Wednesday. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $77.05 and a 1-year high of $199.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). SEA had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SEA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,886,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $515,894,000 after acquiring an additional 521,782 shares in the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of SEA by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $95,678,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in SEA by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,791,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $228,549,000 after purchasing an additional 350,840 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,282,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in SEA by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 718,949 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $83,750,000 after purchasing an additional 175,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SE. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEA

SEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SEA (NYSE:SE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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