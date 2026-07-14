Insider Selling: SEA (NYSE:SE) Insider Sells $168,525.00 in Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) insider Yanjun Wang sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total transaction of $168,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,156,950. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Yanjun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,500 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $169,995.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $129,420.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $125,604.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $120,720.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $92,590.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $90,220.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $65,888.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $67,512.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $69,760.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $72,424.00.

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SEA Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SE stock opened at $111.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.24 and a 200 day moving average of $99.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $77.05 and a twelve month high of $199.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.46 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.41%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in SEA by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,648 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $16,066,000 after buying an additional 26,498 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at $215,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in SEA by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in SEA by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,561 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in SEA by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 30,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEA

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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