Insider Selling: SEA (NYSE:SE) Insider Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) insider Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $70,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,310,984. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yanjun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total transaction of $75,704.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total transaction of $66,992.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $69,432.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total transaction of $70,704.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $68,600.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $68,904.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $66,648.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total transaction of $68,736.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $67,664.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $68,808.00.

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SEA Stock Down 0.1%

SE stock opened at $88.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $77.05 and a 1-year high of $199.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.79. The firm has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). SEA had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting SEA

Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sea reported strong Q1 2026 results, with revenue up 46.6% year over year to $7.1 billion and adjusted EBITDA reaching $1.0 billion, showing broad strength across Shopee, Garena, and financial services. Sea Limited (SE) Reports 46.6% Revenue Growth to $7.1B and $1B Adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2026

Sea reported strong Q1 2026 results, with revenue up 46.6% year over year to $7.1 billion and adjusted EBITDA reaching $1.0 billion, showing broad strength across Shopee, Garena, and financial services. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan reiterated an Overweight rating on Sea Limited and set a new $163 price target, signaling continued analyst confidence in meaningful upside from current levels. SEA NYSE: SE Given New $163.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan reiterated an Overweight rating on Sea Limited and set a new $163 price target, signaling continued analyst confidence in meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also focused on Sea’s Q1 earnings presentation and call materials for additional detail on margin trends, growth drivers, and guidance after the report. Sea Limited 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

Investors are also focused on Sea’s Q1 earnings presentation and call materials for additional detail on margin trends, growth drivers, and guidance after the report. Negative Sentiment: Despite strong sales growth, Sea missed analyst EPS expectations in Q1, which may temper enthusiasm as investors focus on profitability and cost discipline.

Despite strong sales growth, Sea missed analyst EPS expectations in Q1, which may temper enthusiasm as investors focus on profitability and cost discipline. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by Sea executives, including COO Gang Ye and other insiders, could add some near-term caution even though the share sales were relatively small.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price objective on shares of SEA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on SEA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in SEA in the first quarter worth about $678,000. Andra AP fonden raised its position in SEA by 69.8% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 60,100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SEA by 8.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in SEA by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 187,558 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $15,532,000 after buying an additional 44,252 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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