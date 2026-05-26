Insider Selling: SEA (NYSE:SE) Insider Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) insider Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $70,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 203,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,849,088. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jingye Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $69,080.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total value of $70,416.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $70,864.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $75,696.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total value of $66,992.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $71,880.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $67,736.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total value of $68,912.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $66,648.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $68,744.00.

Get SEA alerts: Sign Up

SEA Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE SE opened at $87.25 on Tuesday. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $199.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $85.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.85. The firm has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). SEA had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.41%.The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $158.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEA

Institutional Trading of SEA

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 114.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 199 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in SEA by 539.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 307 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 559 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 44.4% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company's stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SEA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SEA wasn't on the list.

While SEA currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here