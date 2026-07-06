Insider Selling: SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) CFO Sells 1,386 Shares

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI - Get Free Report) CFO Jesus Llorca sold 1,386 shares of SEACOR Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $11,101.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 494,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,911.71. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jesus Llorca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Jesus Llorca sold 1,649 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $13,224.98.

On Monday, June 29th, Jesus Llorca sold 14,461 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $116,121.83.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Jesus Llorca sold 11,963 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $95,464.74.

On Monday, June 22nd, Jesus Llorca sold 14,432 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $111,559.36.

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SEACOR Marine Price Performance

SEACOR Marine stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.33. 130,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,321. The stock's fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $198.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $44.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.30 million. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEACOR Marine

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMHI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 781.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,718 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 289.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 197.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 15,065 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMHI has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SEACOR Marine in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SEACOR Marine from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised shares of SEACOR Marine from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SMHI

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine NYSE: SMHI is a U.S.-based provider of offshore marine transportation and support services, offering a fleet of platform supply vessels (PSVs), crew transfer vessels, and specialty craft designed for the energy sector. The company serves clients engaged in offshore oil and gas exploration and production, as well as emerging offshore wind and renewable energy projects. Its services include cargo and personnel transfer, subsea support, emergency response, and project logistics.

Formed through the combination of SEACOR Holdings' offshore marine division and acquired assets from Hornbeck Offshore Services, SEACOR Marine brings together a broad range of technical expertise and vessel capabilities.

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