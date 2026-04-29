Insider Selling: Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) CEO Sells 136,500 Shares of Stock

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE - Get Free Report) CEO Bruce Lucas sold 136,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $2,559,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 36,916,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,184,131.25. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bruce Lucas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, Bruce Lucas sold 191,276 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $3,680,150.24.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Bruce Lucas sold 154,207 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $2,920,680.58.

On Monday, April 20th, Bruce Lucas sold 118,055 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $2,307,975.25.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Bruce Lucas sold 190,836 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $3,442,681.44.

On Monday, April 13th, Bruce Lucas sold 259,055 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $4,675,942.75.

On Thursday, April 9th, Bruce Lucas sold 273,702 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $4,956,743.22.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Bruce Lucas sold 121,414 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $2,186,666.14.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Bruce Lucas sold 114,077 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $2,053,386.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Bruce Lucas sold 136,500 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $2,469,285.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Bruce Lucas sold 135,376 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $2,448,951.84.

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Slide Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLDE traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,351,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,785. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 5.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38. Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $389.28 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Slide Insurance announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Slide Insurance by 21.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Slide Insurance by 100.0% in the first quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 203,502 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 101,751 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Slide Insurance by 1,617.1% in the first quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 16,575 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Slide Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Slide Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,964,000.

Key Stories Impacting Slide Insurance

Here are the key news stories impacting Slide Insurance this week:

Positive Sentiment: Slide reported a Q1 beat: $1.02 EPS vs. $0.82 expected, revenue of $389.3M, gross premiums written +49.1% YoY, net income +50.8% and combined ratio improved to 55.5% — a clear operational beat that supports higher intrinsic value. Q1 Press Release

Slide reported a Q1 beat: $1.02 EPS vs. $0.82 expected, revenue of $389.3M, gross premiums written +49.1% YoY, net income +50.8% and combined ratio improved to 55.5% — a clear operational beat that supports higher intrinsic value. Positive Sentiment: The Board authorized a new $100 million share repurchase program (up to ~4.3% of shares outstanding), which is typically supportive of the stock and signals management believes shares are undervalued. Repurchase Announcement

The Board authorized a new $100 million share repurchase program (up to ~4.3% of shares outstanding), which is typically supportive of the stock and signals management believes shares are undervalued. Positive Sentiment: Notable investor activity: David Einhorn has opened a new position in SLDE, which can attract attention from other institutional investors and boost confidence. Einhorn Position

Notable investor activity: David Einhorn has opened a new position in SLDE, which can attract attention from other institutional investors and boost confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Local recognition: Slide was named a 2026 “Best Places to Work,” which is positive for recruitment/retention but unlikely to move the stock materially in the near term. Best Places to Work

Local recognition: Slide was named a 2026 “Best Places to Work,” which is positive for recruitment/retention but unlikely to move the stock materially in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Zacks downgraded SLDE from "strong-buy" to "hold," which can trigger short-term selling and analyst re-assessments despite the quarter beat. Zacks Downgrade

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SLDE. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Slide Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Texas Capital raised Slide Insurance to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Slide Insurance from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Slide Insurance from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Slide Insurance from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Slide Insurance has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Slide Insurance

Slide Insurance Company Profile

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”). We utilize our differentiated technology and data-driven approach to focus on market opportunities that are underserved by other insurance companies. We acquire policies both from inorganic block acquisitions and subsequent renewals, as well as new business sales through a combination of independent agents and our direct-to-consumer(“DTC”) channel, through which we sell our insurance products directly to end consumers, without the use of retailers, brokers, agents or other intermediaries.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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