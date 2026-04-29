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Insider Selling: Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) COO Sells 13,500 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Slide Insurance logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • COO Shannon Lucas sold shares: Lucas sold 13,500 shares on April 27 and roughly 181,088 shares in total across late March–April at about $18–$19 per share, trimming her position by 0.98% to 1,357,398 shares (≈$25.45M), per SEC filings.
  • Strong quarter and buyback despite pullback: Slide beat Q1 estimates (EPS $1.02 vs. $0.82; revenue $389.3M) and the board authorized a $100M repurchase (~4.3% of shares), even as the stock traded down ~2.4% to $18.41 on heavy volume.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE - Get Free Report) COO Shannon Lucas sold 13,500 shares of Slide Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $253,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,357,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,451,212.50. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shannon Lucas also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 29th, Shannon Lucas sold 18,917 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $363,963.08.
  • On Tuesday, April 28th, Shannon Lucas sold 15,251 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $288,853.94.
  • On Monday, April 20th, Shannon Lucas sold 11,676 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $228,265.80.
  • On Tuesday, April 14th, Shannon Lucas sold 18,874 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $340,486.96.
  • On Monday, April 13th, Shannon Lucas sold 25,621 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $462,459.05.
  • On Thursday, April 9th, Shannon Lucas sold 27,069 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $490,219.59.
  • On Wednesday, April 8th, Shannon Lucas sold 12,008 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $216,264.08.
  • On Tuesday, April 7th, Shannon Lucas sold 11,283 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $203,094.00.
  • On Monday, April 6th, Shannon Lucas sold 13,500 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $244,215.00.
  • On Monday, March 30th, Shannon Lucas sold 13,389 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $242,207.01.

Slide Insurance Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ SLDE traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $18.41. 5,351,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,785. Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11. The company's 50-day moving average price is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38.

Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $389.28 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Slide Insurance declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting Slide Insurance

Here are the key news stories impacting Slide Insurance this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Slide reported a Q1 beat: $1.02 EPS vs. $0.82 expected, revenue of $389.3M, gross premiums written +49.1% YoY, net income +50.8% and combined ratio improved to 55.5% — a clear operational beat that supports higher intrinsic value. Q1 Press Release
  • Positive Sentiment: The Board authorized a new $100 million share repurchase program (up to ~4.3% of shares outstanding), which is typically supportive of the stock and signals management believes shares are undervalued. Repurchase Announcement
  • Positive Sentiment: Notable investor activity: David Einhorn has opened a new position in SLDE, which can attract attention from other institutional investors and boost confidence. Einhorn Position
  • Neutral Sentiment: Local recognition: Slide was named a 2026 “Best Places to Work,” which is positive for recruitment/retention but unlikely to move the stock materially in the near term. Best Places to Work
  • Negative Sentiment: Zacks downgraded SLDE from "strong-buy" to "hold," which can trigger short-term selling and analyst re-assessments despite the quarter beat. Zacks Downgrade

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Slide Insurance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Slide Insurance by 3,462.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Slide Insurance by 4,839.2% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SLDE. Zacks Research cut shares of Slide Insurance from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Slide Insurance from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Texas Capital raised shares of Slide Insurance to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Slide Insurance from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Slide Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Slide Insurance currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SLDE

About Slide Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”). We utilize our differentiated technology and data-driven approach to focus on market opportunities that are underserved by other insurance companies. We acquire policies both from inorganic block acquisitions and subsequent renewals, as well as new business sales through a combination of independent agents and our direct-to-consumer(“DTC”) channel, through which we sell our insurance products directly to end consumers, without the use of retailers, brokers, agents or other intermediaries.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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