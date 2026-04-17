Insider Selling: Smartstop Self Storage REIT (NYSE:SMA) Director Sells 425 Shares of Stock

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc (NYSE:SMA - Get Free Report) Director David Mueller sold 425 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $13,506.50. Following the sale, the director owned 6,340 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $201,485.20. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

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Smartstop Self Storage REIT Stock Performance

Smartstop Self Storage REIT stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.21. The stock had a trading volume of 741,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,620. Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock's 50 day moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.75.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT (NYSE:SMA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $78.45 million during the quarter. Smartstop Self Storage REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.59%.Smartstop Self Storage REIT's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Smartstop Self Storage REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.050 EPS.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.1315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Smartstop Self Storage REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -440.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT from $39.50 to $38.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartstop Self Storage REIT has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $37.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Smartstop Self Storage REIT

Institutional Trading of Smartstop Self Storage REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Smartstop Self Storage REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Smartstop Self Storage REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Smartstop Self Storage REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

About Smartstop Self Storage REIT

Symmetry Medical Inc (Symmetry) is a medical device solutions company, including surgical instruments, orthopedic implants, and sterilization cases and trays. The Company designs, develops and offers worldwide production and supply chain capabilities for these products to customers in the orthopedic industry, and other medical device markets (including but not limited to arthroscopy, dental, laparoscopy, osteobiologic, and endoscopy segments). It also manufactures specialized non-healthcare products, primarily in the aerospace industry.

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