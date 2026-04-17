Insider Selling: StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) COO Sells 2,516 Shares of Stock

StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) COO Kimberly Ernzen sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $68,837.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,632 shares in the company, valued at $181,451.52. This trade represents a 27.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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StandardAero Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SARO traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,362,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,697. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. StandardAero, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. StandardAero had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.58%.The firm's revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StandardAero

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of StandardAero by 1,714.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 177,643 shares of the company's stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 167,854 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of StandardAero during the fourth quarter worth about $13,618,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in StandardAero by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,984,551 shares of the company's stock worth $343,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,488 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in StandardAero in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,360,000. Finally, VARCOV Co. acquired a new stake in StandardAero in the fourth quarter valued at about $567,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SARO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of StandardAero in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of StandardAero in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Susquehanna set a $38.00 price target on StandardAero in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded StandardAero from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on StandardAero

About StandardAero

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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