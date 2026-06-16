Insider Selling: StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX - Get Free Report) Director Annabelle Bexiga sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,271.68. This trade represents a 6.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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StoneX Group Trading Down 2.8%

SNEX traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.89. 1,505,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $53.52 and a one year high of $139.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.64. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $109.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.45.

Shares of StoneX Group are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 20th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, May 26th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 17th.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.47. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 0.30%.The firm had revenue of $826.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded StoneX Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of StoneX Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of StoneX Group in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded StoneX Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneX Group presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $122.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on StoneX Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneX Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 28,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 281 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting StoneX Group

Here are the key news stories impacting StoneX Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: StoneX shares hit a new 12-month high and recently jumped sharply on above-average trading volume, suggesting strong investor demand and continued bullish momentum. StoneX Group (SNEX) Soars 3.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

StoneX shares hit a new 12-month high and recently jumped sharply on above-average trading volume, suggesting strong investor demand and continued bullish momentum. Neutral Sentiment: The company is still benefiting from its recent earnings beat, which showed adjusted EPS above expectations, though revenue came in below forecasts. That mixed report may be limiting how far the rally can extend.

The company is still benefiting from its recent earnings beat, which showed adjusted EPS above expectations, though revenue came in below forecasts. That mixed report may be limiting how far the rally can extend. Neutral Sentiment: StoneX has also announced a 3-for-2 stock split scheduled for July 20, which can add attention to the stock and support trading interest, but does not change fundamentals.

StoneX has also announced a 3-for-2 stock split scheduled for July 20, which can add attention to the stock and support trading interest, but does not change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders sold shares this week, including Chairman Sean Michael O'Connor, CFO William Dunaway, President Charles M. Lyon, and Director Annabelle G. Bexiga. While the sales were disclosed under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, the volume of insider selling may create some caution among investors. Insider Selling: StoneX Group NASDAQ: SNEX CFO Sells 63,602 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc NASDAQ: SNEX is a global financial services firm offering execution, risk management, advisory and post-trade solutions across commodities, currencies, securities and digital assets. The company serves commercial businesses, institutional clients and financial intermediaries, providing market access and tailored services designed to help clients manage price risk, optimize working capital and execute complex transactions.

StoneX operates through several core segments.

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