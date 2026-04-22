Insider Selling: Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) Director Jarrod Patten sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,816,000. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Strategy Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded up $15.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.36. The company had a trading volume of 31,755,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,257,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The company has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 3.55. Strategy Inc has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $457.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.96.
Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $46.02 by ($88.95). The company had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $117.42 million. Strategy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 806.34%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Strategy Inc will post 80.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Strategy in the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Strategy by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,905 shares of the software maker's stock worth $16,125,000 after buying an additional 22,999 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Strategy by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,215 shares of the software maker's stock worth $7,767,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Strategy by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.
Key Strategy News
Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bitcoin rally lifts crypto stocks — Bitcoin reached recent multi‑week highs (around the $78k area), sparking broad risk‑on flows that helped crypto‑exposed names including Strategy gain. MSTR Stock Leads Crypto Rally Stocks on Bitcoin Surge
- Positive Sentiment: Record Bitcoin purchase and dominant treasury position — Strategy disclosed a $2.54B purchase (34,164 BTC) that brought its holdings to ~815,061 BTC, making it the largest corporate bitcoin holder and reinforcing its core investment thesis. That sizable balance sheet exposure is a clear valuation driver for MSTR. 'Think Even Bigger': Michael Saylor Drops $2.54 Billion On Bitcoin
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying validates the thesis — Large outside purchases (Capital Group $747M; Vanguard expanding exposure) and heavy STRC preferred inflows have drawn demand into MSTR shares, supporting the rally and signaling durable institutional interest. Strategy (MSTR) Stock Surges 5% on $747M Capital Group Investment
- Neutral Sentiment: ETF flows and macro risk‑on backdrop — Large spot‑ETF inflows into Bitcoin and easing geopolitical risk (ceasefire headlines) are supporting BTC price momentum; this is a market tailwind but not unique to Strategy. Bitcoin Set For Stronger Week, Eyes $88K
- Negative Sentiment: Preferred‑stock and funding scrutiny — Critics and some coverage note risks around STRC preferred share mechanics (costs, payout structure) and the way new issuances fund BTC purchases; concerns about rising interest/financing costs and capital‑structure complexity could weigh on sentiment if sustained. Bitcoin risks losing $70K as Strategy's STRC slips below $100
- Negative Sentiment: Public criticism and profitability questions — High‑profile critics (e.g., Peter Schiff) and Strategy’s continued GAAP losses / rising interest expenses create narrative risk; negative commentary can amplify volatility in a stock that’s tightly correlated to BTC moves. Peter Schiff: Strategy's Bitcoin Yield Is 'The Largest Ponzi'
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Texas Capital upgraded Strategy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho set a $320.00 price objective on Strategy and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $212.00 price objective on Strategy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $185.00 price objective on Strategy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $327.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Strategy
About Strategy
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Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.
Founded in 1989 by Michael J.
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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
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