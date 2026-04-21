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Insider Selling: Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells 1,798 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Synaptics logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Synaptics insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 1,798 shares at an average price of $81.87 on April 20 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan to cover tax withholding, trimming her position by 2.68% to 65,183 shares (≈$5.34M).
  • The stock rose 7.2% to $89.02 that day (432,067 shares traded vs. a 748,232 average); Synaptics recently beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates (EPS $1.21 vs. $1.15, revenue $302.5M, +13.2% YoY) and provided Q3 2026 EPS guidance of $0.85–$1.15.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans positive with a MarketBeat average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target of $99.91 (10 Buys, 2 Holds, 2 Sells), while company metrics show a negative net margin and a negative reported PE.
  • Five stocks we like better than Synaptics.

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 1,798 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $147,202.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,532.21. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Lisa Bodensteiner also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 18th, Lisa Bodensteiner sold 334 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $24,993.22.
  • On Wednesday, February 18th, Lisa Bodensteiner sold 576 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $48,919.68.

Synaptics Stock Up 7.2%

NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $5.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.02. 432,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,232. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $77.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.85. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $97.00. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -56.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.71.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 5.41%.The business had revenue of $302.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $300.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business's revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Synaptics has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.150 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 593 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 595 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SYNA. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Synaptics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synaptics from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on Synaptics

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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