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Insider Selling: Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) CEO Sells 166,250 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Tempus AI logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • CEO Eric Lefkofsky sold 166,250 shares on April 28 at an average price of $51.13 for about $8.5 million, reducing his stake by ~1.85% to 8,841,783 shares; the sale was executed under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 trading plan.
  • Tempus received positive headlines — named to TIME’s 10 Most Influential Health & Life Science Companies and announced a multi‑year collaboration with USC Keck — and will host its inaugural Investor Day on May 29, 2026, which could clarify monetization and growth prospects.
  • TEM traded up to $55.48 and has a market cap of about $9.92 billion with high volatility (beta 4.90); analysts are mixed but the consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy" with a price target near $71.36, while the company shows a negative P/E and elevated debt‑to‑equity (2.52).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) CEO Eric Lefkofsky sold 166,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $8,500,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,841,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at $452,080,364.79. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Tempus AI Stock Performance

TEM stock traded up $5.46 on Thursday, reaching $55.48. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,178,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433,788. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $104.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.35 and a beta of 4.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Trending Headlines about Tempus AI

Here are the key news stories impacting Tempus AI this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tempus AI from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Tempus AI from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Tempus AI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tempus AI from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised Tempus AI from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempus AI currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tempus AI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempus AI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tempus AI during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Tempus AI by 1,515.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 533 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempus AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company's core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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