Insider Selling: Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) CFO Sells 40,541 Shares of Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) CFO Rafael Lizardi sold 40,541 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.23, for a total transaction of $11,117,558.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at $23,442,551.55. The trade was a 32.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Texas Instruments alerts: Sign Up

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $7.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $269.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 9,960,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,774,001. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $152.73 and a one year high of $287.83. The company has a market cap of $245.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is 97.26%.

Texas Instruments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $257.68.

Get Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Texas Instruments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Texas Instruments wasn't on the list.

While Texas Instruments currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here