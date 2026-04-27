Insider Selling: Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Sells 18,189 Shares of Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) VP Shanon Leonard sold 18,189 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.95, for a total transaction of $5,055,632.55. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 31,975 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,451.25. This represents a 36.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $7.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $269.50. 9,960,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,774,001. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.73 and a fifty-two week high of $287.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $245.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $257.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $139,331,000 after buying an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,307,580 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $240,242,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 58,151 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,684,000 after buying an additional 23,177 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,347,000. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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