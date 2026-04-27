Insider Selling: Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Sells 3,625 Shares of Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) VP Christine Witzsche sold 3,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.52, for a total transaction of $998,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 25,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,995.84. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $7.64 on Monday, reaching $269.50. 9,960,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,774,001. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.73 and a 1-year high of $287.83. The firm has a market cap of $245.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.09 and a 200-day moving average of $191.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $257.68.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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