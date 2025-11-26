Insider Selling: TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) CFO Sells $45,293.28 in Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) CFO Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.32, for a total transaction of $45,293.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $361,632.96. This trade represents a 11.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shane Kapral also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.56, for a total transaction of $46,624.24.

TKO Group Trading Up 3.3%

TKO Group stock traded up $6.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.68. 873,737 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,989. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $189.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.88. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.07 and a twelve month high of $212.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 80.03 and a beta of 0.72.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.11). TKO Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. TKO Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.48%.

TKO Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Baird R W upgraded shares of TKO Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of TKO Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $222.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company's stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,813 shares of the company's stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group in the first quarter worth $220,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in TKO Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company's stock.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

