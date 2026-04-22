Insider Selling: TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Sells 1,983 Shares of Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) EVP Heather Russell sold 1,983 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $158,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,400. This represents a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Get TransUnion alerts: Sign Up

TransUnion Stock Down 4.5%

TransUnion stock traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.93. 2,760,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,184. The company's fifty day moving average price is $72.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.80. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $65.24 and a fifty-two week high of $99.39.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 9.95%.TransUnion's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. TransUnion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.71 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from TransUnion's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 367 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on TransUnion from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on TransUnion

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TransUnion, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TransUnion wasn't on the list.

While TransUnion currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here