Insider Selling: TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Sells 6,683 Shares of Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) EVP Heather Russell sold 6,683 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $480,307.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,973.76. This represents a 12.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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TransUnion Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.57. 1,668,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,118. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $64.51 and a 12-month high of $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. TransUnion's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio is 13.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of TransUnion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of TransUnion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRU

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in TransUnion by 202.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 163,911 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 109,662 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 5,046.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,881 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $36,267,000 after purchasing an additional 424,470 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 7.8% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,943 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $28,648,000 after purchasing an additional 24,641 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its position in TransUnion by 5.8% during the third quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 2,230,882 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $186,903,000 after purchasing an additional 122,525 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,751,000.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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