Insider Selling: Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Insider Sells 2,612 Shares of Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) insider Michael Dean Brown sold 2,612 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $206,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 487,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,496,937. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michael Dean Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Michael Dean Brown sold 8,910 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $704,068.20.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Michael Dean Brown sold 25,938 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $1,941,459.30.

On Monday, February 23rd, Michael Dean Brown sold 66,860 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $4,949,645.80.

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Travel + Leisure Stock Down 2.7%

NYSE:TNL traded down $2.13 on Thursday, reaching $76.32. The stock had a trading volume of 375,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,188. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.12.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 47.77%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure's quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure's previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Travel + Leisure's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth $30,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 181.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 791 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13,383.3% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Travel + Leisure

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co NYSE: TNL is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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