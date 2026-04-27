Insider Selling: UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) CEO Sells 800 Shares of Stock

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts: Sign Up

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of UNH stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $354.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,247,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,670,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $424.12. The company's 50 day moving average price is $293.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is 66.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $395.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $327.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $377.64.

Get Our Latest Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its target on UnitedHealth and highlighted healthcare ETFs (like IHF) as diversified ways to capture UNH upside while mitigating Medicaid exposure. Goldman Sachs Lifts UnitedHealth Target Price

Goldman Sachs raised its target on UnitedHealth and highlighted healthcare ETFs (like IHF) as diversified ways to capture UNH upside while mitigating Medicaid exposure. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group upgraded UNH from Hold to Buy, adding buy-side momentum from European research coverage (upgrade noted in market headlines).

Erste Group upgraded UNH from Hold to Buy, adding buy-side momentum from European research coverage (upgrade noted in market headlines). Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth’s Q1 beat and raised FY guidance remain material drivers: revenue/adjusted EPS topped expectations and management set FY26 EPS around $18.25, underpinning the recovery narrative. UNH Q1 Earnings Beat

UnitedHealth’s Q1 beat and raised FY guidance remain material drivers: revenue/adjusted EPS topped expectations and management set FY26 EPS around $18.25, underpinning the recovery narrative. Positive Sentiment: High-profile endorsements (Jim Cramer said UNH “deserves to be much higher”) help retail sentiment and can support further upside. Jim Cramer on UnitedHealth

High-profile endorsements (Jim Cramer said UNH “deserves to be much higher”) help retail sentiment and can support further upside. Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target to $337 but kept a Hold rating, signaling some analyst caution on valuation even as estimates were nudged higher. TD Cowen Target Raise

TD Cowen raised its price target to $337 but kept a Hold rating, signaling some analyst caution on valuation even as estimates were nudged higher. Neutral Sentiment: Company is expanding electronic prior authorization to streamline approvals and reduce provider friction; operationally constructive but a longer-term efficiency story. Prior Authorization Expansion

Company is expanding electronic prior authorization to streamline approvals and reduce provider friction; operationally constructive but a longer-term efficiency story. Negative Sentiment: Some analysis flags near-term valuation and technical risk: improvements are in place but recent rally has left UNH vulnerable to profit-taking and “overbought” technicals. Seeking Alpha Analysis

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here