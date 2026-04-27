Insider Selling: Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) VP Alvaro Doyle sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.90, for a total transaction of $2,079,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 42 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,915.80. The trade was a 99.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alvaro Doyle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 23rd, Alvaro Doyle sold 7,913 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.83, for a total transaction of $1,367,603.79.

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Vicor Stock Performance

Shares of VICR stock traded down $7.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $266.03. 515,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,941. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.97 and a beta of 1.97. Vicor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $293.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.86.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. Vicor had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vicor Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vicor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,050,000. Colrain Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vicor by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colrain Capital LLC now owns 254,140 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,940 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Vicor by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,312 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on VICR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Vicor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicor presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $198.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vicor

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

Further Reading

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