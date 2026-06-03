Insider Selling: Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) CFO Sells 1,810 Shares of Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,810 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $18,299.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 261,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,176.84. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sergio Passos Ribeiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 748 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $7,524.88.

On Thursday, May 28th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,107 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $11,180.70.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 981 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $9,849.24.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 5,507 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $54,959.86.

On Friday, May 22nd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 2,074 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $20,864.44.

On Thursday, May 21st, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,234 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $12,673.18.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,687 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $17,342.36.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,955 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $20,292.90.

On Monday, May 18th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,258 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $12,919.66.

On Friday, May 15th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 2,645 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $27,269.95.

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Vinci Compass Investments Stock Performance

VINP traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 70,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,493. The company's fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $634.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.29.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $47.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.84 million. Vinci Compass Investments had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 26.75%. Equities analysts predict that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vinci Compass Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Vinci Compass Investments's payout ratio is 91.89%.

Institutional Trading of Vinci Compass Investments

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Vinci Compass Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company's stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Vinci Compass Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VINP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vinci Compass Investments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research upgraded Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VINP

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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