Insider Selling: Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) CFO Sells 1,815 Shares of Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,815 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $17,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 235,614 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,261,894.40. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sergio Passos Ribeiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 5,254 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $50,596.02.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 6,965 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $67,699.80.

On Monday, June 8th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 3,304 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $31,685.36.

On Friday, June 5th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 3,078 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $29,548.80.

On Thursday, June 4th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 4,047 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $39,620.13.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 5,673 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $55,141.56.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 748 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $7,524.88.

On Monday, June 1st, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,810 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $18,299.10.

On Thursday, May 28th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,107 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $11,180.70.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 981 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $9,849.24.

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Vinci Compass Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VINP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 61,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,997. The company's 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $637.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61.

Vinci Compass Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Vinci Compass Investments's payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,866 shares of the company's stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 125,711 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,743 shares of the company's stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 38,154 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd grew its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 44,801 shares of the company's stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 4,038,396 shares of the company's stock worth $43,413,000 after acquiring an additional 278,612 shares during the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VINP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vinci Compass Investments presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vinci Compass Investments

About Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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