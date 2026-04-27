Insider Selling: Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) CFO Sells 2,143 Shares of Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 2,143 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $24,473.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 307,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,219.50. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sergio Passos Ribeiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 23rd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 2,327 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $25,969.32.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 2,064 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $22,848.48.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 872 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $9,775.12.

On Monday, April 20th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 762 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $8,511.54.

On Friday, April 17th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,701 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $18,847.08.

On Thursday, April 16th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 2,717 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $29,723.98.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 2,590 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $27,479.90.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,421 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $15,247.33.

On Monday, April 13th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,890 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $19,920.60.

On Friday, April 10th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 269 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $2,878.30.

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Vinci Compass Investments Stock Down 4.3%

VINP stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.02. The company's stock had a trading volume of 834,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,067. The company's fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.23.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.84 million. Vinci Compass Investments had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 22.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Vinci Compass Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. This is a boost from Vinci Compass Investments's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Vinci Compass Investments's payout ratio is currently 111.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VINP. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in Vinci Compass Investments by 7.4% in the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 4,038,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,413,000 after buying an additional 278,612 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,335,754 shares of the company's stock worth $25,109,000 after acquiring an additional 79,538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,743 shares of the company's stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 38,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,278 shares of the company's stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 30,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vinci Compass Investments by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 125,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on VINP shares. Zacks Research raised Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci Compass Investments has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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