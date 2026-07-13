Insider Selling: Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Insider Sells 1,034 Shares of Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) insider Fernando Lovisotto sold 1,034 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $10,391.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 987,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,919,762.05. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Fernando Lovisotto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 46 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $460.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 1,110 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $11,111.10.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 11,818 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $122,079.94.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,410 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $44,276.40.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,077 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $20,894.62.

On Monday, June 1st, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,034 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $50,893.74.

On Friday, May 29th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,200 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $42,336.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,079 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $31,097.90.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,728 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $27,389.12.

On Friday, May 22nd, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,767 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $58,016.02.

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Vinci Compass Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VINP traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.79. 25,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,004. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $640.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $13.61.

Vinci Compass Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company's stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. R Squared Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 6.4% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 52,686 shares of the company's stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,636 shares of the company's stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.00.

View Our Latest Report on Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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