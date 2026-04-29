Insider Selling: Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Insider Sells 18,997 Shares of Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) insider Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 18,997 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $209,346.94. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,146,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,629,151.42. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 28th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 3,708 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $40,565.52.

On Friday, April 24th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 12,720 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $145,771.20.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 10,178 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $113,688.26.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 11,521 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $127,883.10.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 3,913 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $43,982.12.

On Monday, April 20th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 3,300 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $36,960.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 8,501 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $94,446.11.

On Thursday, April 16th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 10,809 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $118,466.64.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 17,681 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $189,009.89.

On Monday, April 13th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 6,439 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,060.23.

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Vinci Compass Investments Stock Performance

VINP traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $10.84. The company's stock had a trading volume of 85,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,698. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $709.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.23. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $47.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.84 million. Vinci Compass Investments had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 22.89%. Analysts forecast that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Vinci Compass Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Vinci Compass Investments's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Vinci Compass Investments's payout ratio is 111.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on VINP. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Report on VINP

Institutional Trading of Vinci Compass Investments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd raised its position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 52,686 shares of the company's stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 59,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 34,553 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $1,324,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company's stock.

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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