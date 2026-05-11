Insider Selling: Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Insider Sells 3,267 Shares of Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) insider Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 3,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $35,512.29. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,102,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,986,240.30. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 7,407 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $80,291.88.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 3,238 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $35,877.04.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 4,304 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $46,956.64.

On Monday, May 4th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 4,764 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $51,594.12.

On Friday, May 1st, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 2,663 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $29,266.37.

On Thursday, April 30th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 6,695 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $73,444.15.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 7,285 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $78,896.55.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 3,708 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $40,565.52.

On Monday, April 27th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 18,997 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $209,346.94.

On Friday, April 24th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 12,720 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $145,771.20.

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Vinci Compass Investments Stock Down 2.0%

VINP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.68. 91,919 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,300. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $13.61. The stock's 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $698.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Vinci Compass Investments had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 22.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vinci Compass Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Vinci Compass Investments's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio is 111.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VINP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vinci Compass Investments

Key Vinci Compass Investments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vinci Compass Investments this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Vinci Compass reported Q1 2026 EPS of $0.15, missing analyst estimates of $0.21. While profitability remained solid with a 22.89% net margin and 14.24% return on equity, the earnings miss is the main reason investors may be reacting negatively. Article Title

Vinci Compass reported Q1 2026 EPS of $0.15, missing analyst estimates of $0.21. While profitability remained solid with a 22.89% net margin and 14.24% return on equity, the earnings miss is the main reason investors may be reacting negatively. Neutral Sentiment: The company also announced first-quarter 2026 earnings results in a press release, keeping attention on operating performance and guidance expectations. Article Title

The company also announced first-quarter 2026 earnings results in a press release, keeping attention on operating performance and guidance expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Several insiders sold shares in pre-arranged 10b5-1 transactions, including the CFO and other executives. The sales were relatively small, but they can still weigh on sentiment because investors often view insider selling cautiously. Article Title

Several insiders sold shares in pre-arranged 10b5-1 transactions, including the CFO and other executives. The sales were relatively small, but they can still weigh on sentiment because investors often view insider selling cautiously. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest rose sharply in April, indicating that some traders are becoming more bearish on the stock, although the absolute level remains modest. Article Title

Institutional Trading of Vinci Compass Investments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VINP. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company's stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company's stock.

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

Further Reading

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