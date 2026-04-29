Insider Selling: Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Insider Sells 3,708 Shares of Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) insider Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 3,708 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $40,565.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,142,313 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,496,904.22. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 18,997 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $209,346.94.

On Friday, April 24th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 12,720 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $145,771.20.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 10,178 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $113,688.26.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 11,521 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $127,883.10.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 3,913 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $43,982.12.

On Monday, April 20th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 3,300 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $36,960.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 8,501 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $94,446.11.

On Thursday, April 16th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 10,809 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $118,466.64.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 17,681 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $189,009.89.

On Monday, April 13th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 6,439 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $68,060.23.

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Vinci Compass Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VINP traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.84. 85,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.23. The business's fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.84 million. Vinci Compass Investments had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vinci Compass Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Vinci Compass Investments's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio is currently 111.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VINP. Wall Street Zen lowered Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Research raised Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vinci Compass Investments

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in Vinci Compass Investments by 7.4% in the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 4,038,396 shares of the company's stock worth $43,413,000 after purchasing an additional 278,612 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. R Squared Ltd lifted its position in Vinci Compass Investments by 54.2% in the third quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 44,801 shares of the company's stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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