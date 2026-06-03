Insider Selling: Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Insider Sells 5,034 Shares of Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) insider Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,034 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $50,893.74. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,007,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,186,188.96. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Fernando Lovisotto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,077 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $20,894.62.

On Friday, May 29th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,200 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $42,336.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,079 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $31,097.90.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,728 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $27,389.12.

On Friday, May 22nd, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,767 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $58,016.02.

On Thursday, May 21st, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,429 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $35,215.83.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,692 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $48,233.76.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,435 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $54,350.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,498 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $35,924.46.

On Friday, May 15th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 7,355 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $75,830.05.

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Vinci Compass Investments Stock Down 4.1%

NASDAQ:VINP traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.70. 70,940 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,493. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $634.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.29.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $47.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.84 million. Vinci Compass Investments had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 26.75%. Equities analysts predict that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Vinci Compass Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Vinci Compass Investments's payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on VINP shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VINP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VINP. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 4,672,173 shares of the company's stock worth $49,291,000 after acquiring an additional 671,448 shares during the last quarter. Endure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vinci Compass Investments by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 125,711 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vinci Compass Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Vinci Compass Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company's stock.

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

Further Reading

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