Insider Selling: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) VP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) VP David L. Deninno sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $603,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,153,472.50. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get WAB alerts: Sign Up

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.16. 176,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,428. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a one year low of $147.66 and a one year high of $210.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.24.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.61 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 630 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,437 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 48,101 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $201.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here