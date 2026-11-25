Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) Director Robert Lewis sold 23,793 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $958,144.11. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,562.84. The trade was a 48.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

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Silgan Price Performance

Shares of SLGN stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $42.53. The company's stock had a trading volume of 951,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,679. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.17.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Silgan had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Silgan's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter worth about $46,413,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 14.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,169 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 19,215.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 117,825 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 117,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $38.00 target price on shares of Silgan and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Silgan in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Silgan from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.70.

View Our Latest Report on Silgan

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of rigid packaging for consumer goods. Its products include metal containers, dispensing and specialty closures, and custom plastic containers used for food, beverages, pet food, personal care, and health care products. The company serves consumer-products companies across North America and international markets, with manufacturing operations in multiple regions. Silgan was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

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