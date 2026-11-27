Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB - Get Free Report) Director Or Offer sold 22,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $178,983.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,777,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,147,562.20. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Or Offer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Or Offer sold 208,062 shares of Similarweb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $1,681,140.96.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Or Offer sold 195,156 shares of Similarweb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $1,631,504.16.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Or Offer sold 13,870 shares of Similarweb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $122,888.20.

On Thursday, November 19th, Or Offer sold 54,798 shares of Similarweb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $441,671.88.

On Thursday, September 24th, Or Offer sold 114,300 shares of Similarweb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $878,967.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Or Offer sold 28,400 shares of Similarweb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $242,536.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Or Offer sold 34,500 shares of Similarweb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $289,110.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Or Offer sold 32,200 shares of Similarweb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $270,480.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Or Offer sold 37,500 shares of Similarweb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $309,375.00.

On Thursday, September 17th, Or Offer sold 30,400 shares of Similarweb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $253,840.00.

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Similarweb Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:SMWB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 210,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,183. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. Similarweb Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $708.25 million, a P/E ratio of -50.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.66 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Similarweb Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Similarweb

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Similarweb during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Similarweb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMWB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Similarweb from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Research downgraded Similarweb from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Similarweb from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Similarweb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SMWB

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. is a digital intelligence company that helps businesses understand online activity and competition. Its platform collects and analyzes data about website visits, mobile app usage, search behavior and other digital interactions, then presents the information through analytics and benchmarking tools. Similarweb's products support market research, competitive analysis, digital marketing, sales prospecting and investment research. Customers can use the platform to assess digital audiences and trends, compare performance with competitors, and identify opportunities across online markets.

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