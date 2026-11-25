Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB - Get Free Report) Director Or Offer sold 195,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $1,631,504.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,784,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,906.84. This represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Or Offer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Or Offer sold 208,062 shares of Similarweb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $1,681,140.96.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Or Offer sold 13,870 shares of Similarweb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $122,888.20.

On Thursday, November 19th, Or Offer sold 54,798 shares of Similarweb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $441,671.88.

On Thursday, September 24th, Or Offer sold 114,300 shares of Similarweb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $878,967.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Or Offer sold 28,400 shares of Similarweb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $242,536.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Or Offer sold 34,500 shares of Similarweb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $289,110.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Or Offer sold 32,200 shares of Similarweb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $270,480.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Or Offer sold 37,500 shares of Similarweb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $309,375.00.

On Thursday, September 17th, Or Offer sold 30,400 shares of Similarweb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $253,840.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Or Offer sold 45,719 shares of Similarweb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $384,039.60.

Get Similarweb alerts: Sign Up

Similarweb Price Performance

NYSE:SMWB traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 69,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,251. Similarweb Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.57 million, a P/E ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.66 million. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%.

Institutional Trading of Similarweb

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMWB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Similarweb by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,541 shares of the company's stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 461,338 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the third quarter valued at about $1,465,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the third quarter valued at about $600,000. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SMWB shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Similarweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Similarweb from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Similarweb from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Similarweb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Similarweb

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. is a digital intelligence company that helps businesses understand online activity and competition. Its platform collects and analyzes data about website visits, mobile app usage, search behavior and other digital interactions, then presents the information through analytics and benchmarking tools. Similarweb's products support market research, competitive analysis, digital marketing, sales prospecting and investment research. Customers can use the platform to assess digital audiences and trends, compare performance with competitors, and identify opportunities across online markets.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Similarweb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Similarweb wasn't on the list.

While Similarweb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report