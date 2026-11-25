Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB - Get Free Report) Director Or Offer sold 208,062 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $1,681,140.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,855,683 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,153,918.64. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Or Offer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Or Offer sold 195,156 shares of Similarweb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $1,631,504.16.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Or Offer sold 13,870 shares of Similarweb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $122,888.20.

On Thursday, November 19th, Or Offer sold 54,798 shares of Similarweb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $441,671.88.

On Thursday, September 24th, Or Offer sold 114,300 shares of Similarweb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $878,967.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Or Offer sold 28,400 shares of Similarweb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $242,536.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Or Offer sold 34,500 shares of Similarweb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $289,110.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Or Offer sold 32,200 shares of Similarweb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $270,480.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Or Offer sold 37,500 shares of Similarweb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $309,375.00.

On Thursday, September 17th, Or Offer sold 30,400 shares of Similarweb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $253,840.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Or Offer sold 45,719 shares of Similarweb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $384,039.60.

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Similarweb Trading Down 3.3%

SMWB stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.83. 69,971 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,251. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.36. Similarweb Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.66 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Similarweb

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Similarweb by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,624,685 shares of the company's stock worth $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 657,928 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the third quarter valued at about $10,423,000. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 46.9% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 881,065 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,837,000 after buying an additional 281,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 172.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 461,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Similarweb by 938.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,111 shares of the company's stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 572,130 shares during the period. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SMWB. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Similarweb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Similarweb from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Similarweb from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Similarweb in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Similarweb from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SMWB

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. is a digital intelligence company that helps businesses understand online activity and competition. Its platform collects and analyzes data about website visits, mobile app usage, search behavior and other digital interactions, then presents the information through analytics and benchmarking tools. Similarweb's products support market research, competitive analysis, digital marketing, sales prospecting and investment research. Customers can use the platform to assess digital audiences and trends, compare performance with competitors, and identify opportunities across online markets.

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