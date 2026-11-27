Skydance Corporation (NYSE:SKYD - Get Free Report) Director Gerald Cardinale purchased 7,880 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,801.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 358,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,731.20. This represents a 2.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Skydance Stock Performance

Skydance stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.62. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,736,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,627,837. Skydance Corporation has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60.

Skydance (NYSE:SKYD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The media and entertainment company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.27. Skydance had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Skydance Corporation will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Skydance by 6.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,499 shares of the media and entertainment company's stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Skydance by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,455 shares of the media and entertainment company's stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Skydance by 38.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,612 shares of the media and entertainment company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skydance by 14.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the media and entertainment company's stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skydance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKYD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut Skydance from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Freedom Broker reduced their target price on Skydance from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Skydance from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on shares of Skydance from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Skydance from a "buy" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.02.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKYD

Skydance Company Profile

Skydance Corporation is a global media and entertainment company formerly known as Paramount Skydance Corporation. Paramount Skydance was formed in 2025 through the combination of Paramount Global and Skydance Media. In October 2026, the company completed its acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery and changed its name to Skydance Corporation. The company’s portfolio includes Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, CBS, HBO, HBO Max, Paramount+, Pluto TV, CNN, Discovery, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, TNT Sports and a broad range of cable and international television networks.

Further Reading

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