Skydance Corporation (NYSE:SKYD - Get Free Report) Director Gerald Cardinale acquired 15,060 shares of Skydance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,149.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 350,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,687. This represents a 4.49% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

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Skydance Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of SKYD stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $6.62. 5,736,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,627,837. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business's 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.64. Skydance Corporation has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $16.05.

Skydance (NYSE:SKYD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The media and entertainment company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.27. Skydance had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skydance Corporation will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Skydance in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Stephens raised shares of Skydance from a "buy" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $7.00 price target on shares of Skydance and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skydance from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Skydance in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.02.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYD. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Skydance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Skydance by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 50,934 shares of the media and entertainment company's stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Skydance by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,455 shares of the media and entertainment company's stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Nykredit A S purchased a new position in shares of Skydance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Skydance in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skydance Company Profile

Skydance Corporation is a global media and entertainment company formerly known as Paramount Skydance Corporation. Paramount Skydance was formed in 2025 through the combination of Paramount Global and Skydance Media. In October 2026, the company completed its acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery and changed its name to Skydance Corporation. The company’s portfolio includes Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, CBS, HBO, HBO Max, Paramount+, Pluto TV, CNN, Discovery, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, TNT Sports and a broad range of cable and international television networks.

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