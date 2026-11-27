Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) Director A. Teague bought 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.97 per share, for a total transaction of $22,388.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 16,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at $938,896.75. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aj Teague also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, A. Teague purchased 180 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.35 per share, with a total value of $9,963.00.

On Monday, November 16th, A. Teague purchased 170 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00.

On Friday, November 13th, A. Teague acquired 230 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.17 per share, for a total transaction of $14,989.10.

On Thursday, November 12th, A. Teague acquired 155 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.86 per share, for a total transaction of $10,053.30.

On Wednesday, November 11th, A. Teague bought 150 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.81 per share, with a total value of $9,871.50.

On Tuesday, November 10th, A. Teague bought 170 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $10,115.00.

On Monday, November 9th, A. Teague purchased 350 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.23 per share, for a total transaction of $20,730.50.

On Tuesday, September 8th, A. Teague purchased 3,900 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.21 per share, for a total transaction of $250,419.00.

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Solaris Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock traded up $2.34 on Friday, hitting $60.57. The company's stock had a trading volume of 961,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,034. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.10. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $86.19.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $341.09 million for the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Solaris Energy Infrastructure's payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $100.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solaris Energy Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEI. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 911.2% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 49,964 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 45,023 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $3,488,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 207.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the company's stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,545 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 26.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,864 shares of the company's stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 27,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company's stock.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. provides equipment and services for energy production and power generation. Its offerings include natural gas-fueled power systems and related equipment, as well as mobile systems used to store, transport and deliver proppant at oil and gas wells. The company was established as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and later adopted its current name as its business expanded beyond oilfield logistics. Its oilfield services primarily support operators in U.S. shale basins, while its power solutions serve customers seeking scalable power generation.

Further Reading

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